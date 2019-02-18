Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dwight Price. View Sign

Dwight H. Price GILBERT - Services for Dwight "Sonny" Price, 75, will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Phillip Coggins officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel. Mr. Price passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was a former member of the National Guard and an active member of B&L Masonic Lodge 138, where he was a past Chaplin. Dwight was a member of St Paul's Lutheran Church where he served as a councilman, youth advisor, and western district enabler and was a member of the Hollow Creek Community Club and served as past president, vice president, trustee, and chief cook for fundraisers. Dwight coached and umpired Little League sports specifically football and baseball for 22 years, was an avid deer hunter and fisherman, was well known for his Super Bowl parties and hosting BBQs. He retired from SCANA in 2008 as a maintenance foreman at Pine Island Club and his greatest past times were traveling, deer hunting, and playing with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Delle Derrick Price; his 3 sons: Dwight "Ike" Jr. (Wendy), Derrick (Amy), and Casey (Trina). He was a proud grandfather to 5 grandchildren, Cyndal, Keely, Oliver, Rutledge, and Julee; his sisters, Ellen Royster (Bobby), Hazel Rauch, Judy Case, and Jean Keisler; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Odell and Minnie Price, brothers in law: Jack Case, Jimmy Rauch, Gary Keisler, niece Laura Royster, and nephew Chuck Royster.

