Dwight Hennison Smith COLUMBIA Dwight Hennison Smith, 61, of Columbia, died, Thursday, March 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Florence, SC, he was the son of Dorothy Ann Clark and the late Roy Glenn Smith. He was the Chief Information Officer of eSOURCES, where he worked as a partner for 19 years. Dwight also worked in the Human Resources department for SCANA for 23 years. A loving husband and father, Dwight loved to fish and enjoyed hunting, tennis, golf, horseback riding and all University of South Carolina sports. Dwight was a southern gentleman known for his hospitality and making sure everyone felt welcomed. Dwight loved to spend time with his friends and loved ones, enjoying their company and created many fond memories for all. Survivors include his beloved wife, Anne Macon Flynn Smith; his precious son, Grant; his mother and stepfather, Mr. and Mrs. Clayton G. Clark; aunt, Lurlene Ballentine; stepsisters, Karen Cardinelli, Kathryn Clark, Linda Simons and their families; sister-in- law, Alston Lippert and her children, Alston Lee Lippert and Catherine Lippert; cousins, Kimberly Thomas (Joe) and Juwan Colley (Johnny) and their children. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his two aunts. In light of the recent Novel COVID-19 Virus, the private funeral service for Mr. Smith may be viewed by visiting EastminsterPres.org. Please click on live feeds at 1 o'clock, Monday, March 23rd. A family burial will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The American Red Cross, 2751 Bull Street, Columbia, SC 29201, to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3200 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29204 or to the . Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 22, 2020