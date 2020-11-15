Dwight Lamar Williamson
September 29, 1939 - November 12, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Dwight L. Williamson, 81, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. Dwight was born in Clio, Alabama, and at the age of 17 joined the US Navy to sail the seven seas for the next 20 years. Upon retirement from the Navy, Dwight worked at Fort Jackson, SC in Energy Management for his second 20-year career, where he was awarded many commendations and accolades for excellence. He and his wife of 40 years, Carolyn T. Williamson, were long time members of North Trenholm Baptist Church in Columbia. Though Dwight fathered none, he was father to many children and young adults in whose hearts his memory will remain forever.
Dwight is survived by his wife, 6 sisters, 2 children, and 3 grandchildren. Dwight lovingly devoted much of his last years to his beloved Great Grandson, Brennen Drayton.
A service was held at 3 o'clock, Saturday, November 14th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The family received friends prior to the service, beginning at 2 o'clock. For those who could not attend, the service can be seen on his obituary notice at ShivesFuneralHome.com
. Burial will be at 10 o'clock, Tuesday, November 17th in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Rd, Columbia, SC 29201. The family is very grateful for the courtesies and care extended to Dwight by Nurse Donna Cameron at Prisma Hospital.