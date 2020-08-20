Dwight Youmans Huffman COLUMBIA Dwight Youmans Huffman, age 70, passed away August 16 following an extended battle with cancer. Born December 5, 1949, he was a son of the late John W. Huffman, Jr. and Louise Youmans Huffman, all of Columbia. Dwight was a 1968 graduate of Dreher High School and a 1973 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Pursuing his goal of becoming an electrical engineer, he joined the USC Dept. of Instructional Services in 1980 as a Master Control Operator and retired 30 years later in 2010 as a Broadcast Maintenance Tech in the University Technology Services Dept. For the past ten years, following his retirement, Dwight was a devoted member of the Columbia Tai Chi & Kung Fu Center gwan on Rosewood Drive. He was recently awarded a black sash for his achievement and for the past five years assisted and even led some classes there. Another of Dwight's passions was his love of gardening particularly in the art of Bonsai, and he delighted in sharing his plants and his love of plants with his friends and associates. A third passion was his art which frequently exhibited not only his creativity in re-visioning found objects, but also his quirky and ever-present dry sense of humor. Dwight is survived by an older brother, Mr. John W. Huffman, III of Taylors, SC; a sister, Miss Sylvia L. Huffman of Taylors, SC; a younger brother, Dr. Dale T. Huffman (Susan) of Mishawaka, IN, and his nieces, nephews, and their families all whom he dearly loved. Dunbar Funeral Home (Devine Street) is providing the following arrangements: Viewing, Friday, Aug. 21, from 9:00 am-5:00 pm and Visitation on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm for family to receive friends. Graveside service (open to all who wish to attend) at 2:00 pm, Saturday, Aug. 22 at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Garners Ferry Road. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given to a charity of choice
or to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545, who provided such compassionate care in Dwight's final weeks. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to all of Dwight's many friends & associates who assisted him in so many ways and provided him with so much love and support over the years and during his time of illness.