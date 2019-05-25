Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. Adelaide Johnson "Candy" Johnson. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

E. Adelaide "Candy" Johnson Johnson COLUMBIA E. Adelaide "Candy" Johnson Johnson, 91, died on Monday, May 20th, at her home in Columbia. Born in Latta, South Carolina, to the late Luther and Carrie Lee Johnson, she was the eldest of three daughters and the wife of Lt. Col Herbert Hulon Johnson, USAF, (Ret.), from Belton, South Carolina for 69 years. Candy graduated from Latta High School, where she lettered in basketball. Later in life, she coached a girls' basketball team at Hickam AFB in Honolulu, Hawaii. She attended Columbia Commercial College and became a secretary for Curtiss Candy Company. As an Air Force wife, Candy, became a secretary for the Army Intelligence Agency at Fort Myer, Virginia; and then worked for the US Navy in Hawaii. She retired as a budget official with the Department of Continuing Education at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Candy had previously served as a secretary in the Supply and Procurement Department at Fort Jackson. She was a member of the Fort Jackson Memorial Chapel for more than 40 years. Candy was an avid and accomplished bowler for more than 50 years and winner of numerous trophies. She loved her devoted husband, whom she followed faithfully during his career with the Air Force; and her children. Candy was beloved by her many friends, family and four-legged companions; Cougar the cat; her German Shepherds, Ginger and Jackie; and a special wolf/husky, Happy. In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children, Herbert Lee Johnson (Pat), Harry Ethan Johnson (Suzanne), Agnes Marilyn Mayberry (Paul), Clay Michael Johnson (Andrea), Hugh David Johnson (Alice); 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; two sisters, Agnes Rogers of Sumter, South Carolina, and Marilyn Meekins of Florence, South Carolina. A funeral service will be held 11 o'clock, Tuesday, May 28th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Burial will follow the service in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 1 o'clock. Her family is appreciative of the special care she received from her caregivers, Mrs. Denise J. Lloyd and Mrs. Emily D. Simpson. Adelaide also received superb care from Prisma Home Healthcare and Hospice. Memorials may be given to a . Memories and condolences may be shared at

