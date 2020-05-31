E. Dixon Owens COLUMBIA - A memorial service for E. Dixon Owens, 82, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The family will receive friends briefly following the service at the funeral home. Mr. Owens passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born in Omaha, NE on March 2, 1938, he was a son of the late Erskine A. Owens and Alice Catherine Jacobs Owens. Dixon received a Bachelor's degree in history and education from Duke University and a Master's degree in education from Western Carolina University. While at Duke, he taught as a graduate assistant, was captain of the men's baseball team that went to the College World Series in Omaha, NE, and was an assistant coach for three years during the '62, '63, and '64 Duke Men's Basketball, appearing in the Final Four for two of these three years. He began teaching in 1965 at Dreher High School and retired in June of 2000. Dixon stayed in education for 35 years and had a passion to help kids succeed. He coached boy's golf, football and basketball at Dreher, and won a basketball state championship in 1979, as well as coached NBA All-star, Alex English. Dixon enjoyed playing golf and loved his dogs. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Barbara Jordan Owens; son, Ira Erskine Owens (Regina Doster) of Summerville; grandchildren, Noah Andrew Owens, Jakob Neal Owens, and Cailyn Angel Owens; and his precious pup, "Patches." Memorials may be made to the Animal Protection League, P.O. Box 5354, Columbia, SC 29250; the Humane Society of South Carolina, 121 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209; or the South Carolina Pet Rescue, 10445 Clemson Blvd, Seneca, SC 29678. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on May 31, 2020.