E. King Scoggins

December 13, 1922 - November 15, 2020

Bishopville, South Carolina - The Rev. E. King Scoggins, 97, husband of the late Sarah Burnette Dennis, entered into rest on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Born December 13, 1922, in Murrells Inlet, SC, he was the youngest son of the late Rev. Emmett Francis Scoggins and the late Cora Bell Lupo.

He attended school in the towns where his father was serving as a minister. He graduated from Cheraw High School. After high school, he received an AB degree from Wofford College while majoring in English. He graduated from Duke University Divinity School with a Master's Degree in religion. While at Duke University, he served as the school's mascot, "The Duke Blue Devil."

He served as a Minister of the South Carolina Methodist Conference for 39 years. He served as pastor of the Methodist Churches in Nichols, North Myrtle Beach, Ema Grey Memorial, Woodruff, Kingstree, Bishopville, Walterboro, and Batesburg. He retired from the ministry in 1985 and moved to Bishopville.

He is survived by his nieces, Alice Scoggins Scott of Conyers, GA; and Nancy Scoggins Floyd of Spartanburg, SC.; and by nephews, Bates L. Scoggins, Jr. (Pat), and Carrol E. Scoggins of Spartanburg, SC; John E. Vaughan (Joyce) of Sulphur, LA, Gregg S. Vaughan (Deloris) of Summerville, SC; Neil D. Vaughan (Emily), Michael E. Vaughan (Linda), and Steven F. Vaughan of Charleston, SC; and Maurice McDaniel, Jr., of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by a number of great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Claire Lathem Scoggins, his second wife, Sarah Brunette Dennis Scoggins, and by all of his six brothers and sisters.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery, 110 Pinchum Sly Road, Bishopville, SC. The Rev. Wendy Hudson will officiate, and the family will receive friends following the service.

Serving as pallbearers will be Rae McDaniel, Green DesChamps, Brooks Stuckey, Don Grant, Travis Windham, and Bill Johnson.

Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Directors are caring for the family.





