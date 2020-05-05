E. L. Spires, Jr. LEESVILLE - Graveside services for "Junior" Spires, 92 will be conducted at Ridge Crest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to J.F. Hawkins Nursing Home, 2000 Springfield Circle, Newberry SC 29108. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel, is assisting the family. Mr. Spires passed away, Sunday May 3, 2020. Born in Columbia, he was a son of the late Sadie Davis and E. L. Spires, Sr.. He was a member of Mt. Hebron Lutheran Church and was a retired mechanic. Surviving are his wife, Delores Hoffman Spires; son Mark L. Spires (Kim); daughter in law, Susan Spires; grandchildren, Kenneth C. Spires, Jr., Christopher Scott Spires, Jonathan Lee Spires, and Joshua Aaron Spires. He was predeceased by a son, Kenneth C. Spires; grandchildren, Linda Diane Spires and Jeremy Dwayne Spires; brother, John W. Spires Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-532-4411
Published in The State on May 5, 2020.