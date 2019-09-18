Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Andrew Rogers Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Earl Andrew Rogers, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA - Earl Andrew Rogers, Sr., 89, went to his final destination depo in Heaven on September 16, 2019, but only his loving wife, Letty Wynonna "Nonie" Bone Rogers crawled into bed with him to give his final farewell in Greyhound terminology. She said, "Earl, you have one more run to make and you better not be late." They were one month away shy of their 71st anniversary from which they had 8 children. Letty (Hayden) Yonce, Jimmy (Carolyn) Rogers, Betty Rogers, Earl A. (Kayron) Rogers, Jr., Patty (Lloyd) Branham, Letha (Mike) Riffle, Robbie Rogers and Barry Rogers. They have 19 grandchildren, 28 great-grands and 7 great-great-grands. Earl served as a cook and MP in the US Army, worked as an Officer for the Columbia & West Columbia Police Department, owned Rogers Fuel Oil Service, where he acquired the name, "Oil Man", and retired as a Greyhound Bus Driver after 29 1/2 years. Earl also raced cars with some of the late greats, loved to hunt, fish and anything else he could enjoy with his family. We would like to invite you to join us as we celebrate his life on Friday, September 20, 2019. There will be a visitation held at Thompson Funeral Home, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073 at 2:00PM. A funeral service will follow in the chapel at 3:00PM. Interment will be in Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072 at 4:00PM. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Earl Andrew Rogers, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA - Earl Andrew Rogers, Sr., 89, went to his final destination depo in Heaven on September 16, 2019, but only his loving wife, Letty Wynonna "Nonie" Bone Rogers crawled into bed with him to give his final farewell in Greyhound terminology. She said, "Earl, you have one more run to make and you better not be late." They were one month away shy of their 71st anniversary from which they had 8 children. Letty (Hayden) Yonce, Jimmy (Carolyn) Rogers, Betty Rogers, Earl A. (Kayron) Rogers, Jr., Patty (Lloyd) Branham, Letha (Mike) Riffle, Robbie Rogers and Barry Rogers. They have 19 grandchildren, 28 great-grands and 7 great-great-grands. Earl served as a cook and MP in the US Army, worked as an Officer for the Columbia & West Columbia Police Department, owned Rogers Fuel Oil Service, where he acquired the name, "Oil Man", and retired as a Greyhound Bus Driver after 29 1/2 years. Earl also raced cars with some of the late greats, loved to hunt, fish and anything else he could enjoy with his family. We would like to invite you to join us as we celebrate his life on Friday, September 20, 2019. There will be a visitation held at Thompson Funeral Home, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073 at 2:00PM. A funeral service will follow in the chapel at 3:00PM. Interment will be in Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072 at 4:00PM. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close