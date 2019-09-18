Earl Andrew Rogers, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA - Earl Andrew Rogers, Sr., 89, went to his final destination depo in Heaven on September 16, 2019, but only his loving wife, Letty Wynonna "Nonie" Bone Rogers crawled into bed with him to give his final farewell in Greyhound terminology. She said, "Earl, you have one more run to make and you better not be late." They were one month away shy of their 71st anniversary from which they had 8 children. Letty (Hayden) Yonce, Jimmy (Carolyn) Rogers, Betty Rogers, Earl A. (Kayron) Rogers, Jr., Patty (Lloyd) Branham, Letha (Mike) Riffle, Robbie Rogers and Barry Rogers. They have 19 grandchildren, 28 great-grands and 7 great-great-grands. Earl served as a cook and MP in the US Army, worked as an Officer for the Columbia & West Columbia Police Department, owned Rogers Fuel Oil Service, where he acquired the name, "Oil Man", and retired as a Greyhound Bus Driver after 29 1/2 years. Earl also raced cars with some of the late greats, loved to hunt, fish and anything else he could enjoy with his family. We would like to invite you to join us as we celebrate his life on Friday, September 20, 2019. There will be a visitation held at Thompson Funeral Home, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073 at 2:00PM. A funeral service will follow in the chapel at 3:00PM. Interment will be in Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072 at 4:00PM. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 18, 2019