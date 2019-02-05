Earl Marshall Butler COLUMBIA - Earl Marshall Butler, 91, of Columbia, died Saturday, February 2, 2019. Born July 27, 1927 in Tampa, Florida, he was the son of the late Jack David Butler and Vera Jenkins Butler. Mr. Butler was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. He was married to his wife, Ruth, for 64 years, and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His hobbies included golf, hunting and fishing. He was a graduate of Atlantic Christian College in Wilson, NC. He was a World War II Navy veteran and served in the North Carolina Army National Guard, retiring from the US Army Reserves. Survivors include sons, The Rev. David J. Butler (Judy), The Rev. Roy M. Butler (Kim); daughter, Marshall B. Faulkenberry; grandchildren, Roy Faulkenberry (Ashley), Amanda Caudle (Will), Samantha Hollack (Jeff), Douglas Kilgour (Olivia), Amy Butler, Alex Snider (Kaitlin), and Mathis Butler; as well as 3 great-grandchildren. The service for Mr. Butler will be held at 1 o'clock, Thursday, February 7th, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Inurnment will follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery Columbarium. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 11:30 o'clock. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3909 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29204. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 5, 2019