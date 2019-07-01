Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ramey Funeral Home 202 North Rudolph St. Saluda , SC 29138 (864)-445-2366 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Saluda Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary



Earl Forrest SALUDA - Earl Bunch Forrest, 90, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Saluda Nursing Center. A native of Saluda, South Carolina, he was a successful cattleman and businessman. He was a multi-faceted man full of love for his family and friends. Mr. Forrest certainly made his mark on many whose lives he touched throughout his life. Earl was born on September 13, 1928. He was the son of Callie Buster and Sallie Merchant Forrest. He was educated in Saluda County Schools, graduating from Saluda High School in 1946. While a student there, he was active in the agriculture classes and FFA. He bought his first registered Polled Hereford cow in 1941 from Clemson University. This purchase began what would become for him a lifelong passion and source of much pleasure because of the friends and associations he would encounter due to his love for the Polled Hereford breed. In 1946 Earl went into partnership with his father (who had opened the business in 1922) and brother, Harold, to form what is still an anchor on Main Street Saluda: C. B. Forrest and Sons, later to become C. B. Forrest and Son at the death of Harold. Earl grew up "in the back of the store" and became a vital part of the everyday running of the family business. He was blessed to be able to stay active in the store's daily operation. In 1985 he and his son, Brad, opened the Red Wing Shoe Store in Cayce, SC. For seventeen years, Earl served in of the S. C. National Guard unit in Saluda of which he was a charter member. He was a charter member of Saluda Baptist Church where he served as deacon, RA leader, and on various committees. He served as a commissioner on the Saluda Commission of Public Works for 25 years. He was a member of the Saluda Chamber of Commerce, the Saluda County Farm Bureau, Saluda Forestry Association and is a past member of the Saluda Soil and Water Conservation Commission. Earl was a member of the National Cattleman's Association, South Carolina Cattleman's Association, North Carolina Cattleman's Association, and was one of the founding members of the Saluda County Cattleman's Association. Earl was instrumental in organizing the S. C. Polled Hereford Association and has served several terms as president and on the board of directors for this organization. His family hosted the S. C. Polled Hereford Field Day in 1983. Since 1990, along with Dr. John and Ashley Williams of White Column Farms, Forrest Polled Herefords has had a registered Polled Hereford sale bi-annually. Of the many honors and opportunities for service one of his most pleasurable ones came in 1996 when he was elected to serve on the national board of directors for the American Polled Hereford Association. While on the board he served as vice-chairman and chairman. During his term Earl and Marie traveled extensively throughout the United States making many new friends along the way. Earl Forrest lived a full and rewarding life much due to the fact that he has been a strong man whose faith has carried him through some times that were not so easy. He was quiet but strong, patient and humble. His belief in God was evident in the way he lived and he always found his strength in his faith. Earl Forrest did much to give back to the community and organizations he loved. However, his most important legacy is the love he had for his family. In October 1949, Earl married Marie Rodgers who died in January, 2008. They had five children including two sons: Brad (Lynette) of Saluda, who is a full partner in all of Earl's business and farm endeavors bringing the family businesses to a third generation, and Stephen who died in 1959. They also had three daughters: Vivian Coleman (Gerry) of Saluda, Sallie Bolus (David) of Seattle, WA, and Susan Chapman (Tim) of Little Mountain. He has twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Saluda Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials can be made to Saluda Baptist Church Building Fund, 112 West Wheeler Circle, Saluda, SC 29138 or Connie Maxwell Children's Home, PO Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com Published in The State on July 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close