Earl Gene Greenaway CAYCE Funeral services for Earl Gene Greenaway, 91, of Cayce will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1717 Platt Springs Road, West Columbia. Pastor Emily Willhide will officiate. Burial, with US Navy honors, will follow the service in Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road in Lexington. The family will greet friends from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia, 200 State Street, West Columbia. Friends may read an expanded obituary and sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Sept. 30, 2019