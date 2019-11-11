Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 View Map Burial 10:00 AM Fort Jackson National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Earl Willis Griffith, Sr.

APRIL 28, 1930
NOVEMBER 7, 2019

CHATTANOOGA, TN

Earl Willis Griffith, Sr. passed away peacefully at home in Chattanooga, TN on November 7, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. He was a long-time resident of Lexington, SC. He is survived by his wife, Fran Griffith, son, Earl Jr. (Joyce Wells), granddaughters Claire Stockman (James), Erica Gannon (Mike Martin) and Phala Rasmussen (Matthew), great- grandchildren Genevieve and Siler Stockman, Fletcher Martin and Harper, Davis and Anders Rasmussen. Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson A. and Edna W. Griffith, and brothers, Kenneth and Gordon of Rochester, NY. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1947 and served on a destroyer during the Korean conflict. He also served as an NROTC instructor at Miami University in Oxford, OH. He married Frances Spell of Charleston, SC in 1951. Earl earned his BA in Journalism from the University of South Carolina in 1959. After 10 years in the Navy, his career spanned the range of Public Service: Reporter for The State, Public Health, Alcohol & Drug Abuse and Diabetes. His "retirement" career was as Owner/Broker of Earl W. Griffith Co. Realtors. Earl was an active member of the Columbia (Downtown) Lions Club, serving as president. He served as District Governor (32-D) and District Leo Governor. He and Fran attended international Lions Club conventions in Birmingham England, San Diego and Hawaii. He gave time to many Public Health & Safety organizations - National Safety Council, American Public Health Association, SC Public Health Association, among others. Earl loved Lake Murray and Lexington. He lived on the lake until moving with family to Chattanooga in 2017. He enjoyed friends and family, boating, golf, bowling and travel. Friends are invited to family visitation at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5:00 7:00 PM. Burial will be at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the SC Lions Club Lions Vision Services - http://southcarolinalions.org/south-carolina-lions-foundation-and-charitable-services

Published in The State on Nov. 11, 2019

