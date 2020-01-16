Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl L. Sturkey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Earl L. Sturkey COLUMBIA - Due to complications resulting from a stem-cell transplant, Earl Lorenzo Sturkey, 76, of Columbia, SC, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Nashville VA Medical Center. He leaves behind his wife, Debra Hartman Sturkey; his daughters, Kimberly Zeitvogel and Holly Sturkey; and three step-children, James Aiken, Amanda Madden and Samantha Francis. Earl was born on August 5, 1943 in Jacksonville, FL to Raquel Mercado Jacobs and Earl James Sturkey. He grew up in Aiken, SC with his two sisters, Sandra Sturkey and Susan Montross, and graduated from Aiken High School in 1961. Earl was a lieutenant in the Army and graduated from the University of South Carolina. He spent the majority of his career with Seibels Bruce and retired from Seacoast Brokers. Earl had many hobbies, but loved most, spending time with his eight grandchildren; Payton, Cole, Ciara, JC, Joshua, Tatiana, Rorlando and Jordon. Earl requested to be cremated. A memorial will be held in Irmo, SC at a later date.

Published in The State on Jan. 16, 2020

