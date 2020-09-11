Earline Davis Robinson COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Earline Davis Robinson will be 1PM Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia with interment to follow at Palmetto Cemetery. The public may view Friday, September 11, 2020, from 1-5 at Palmer Memorial Chapel and again Saturday 12 noon until the hour of service. COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Earline Davis Robinson was born December 30, 1927, in Columbia, SC to the late Eddie Davis and Jennie Mae Martin Davis. She was the third of seven daughters. Mrs. Robinson transitioned Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Palmettos of Parklane Assisted Living Facility in Columbia, SC. Earline was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters: Hattie L. Owens, Eddie Mae Cook, Shirley C. Williams, Margaret L. Daley, and Mary Alice Lawrence; and her husband Rudolph V. Robinson, Sr. Left to treasure precious memories are her sister Jacqueline D. Lawrence of Augusta, GA; a special niece and caregiver Veronica (Paul) Albritton of Columbia; six nieces; five nephews; many grand-nieces/nephews; four stepchildren; a host of family/friends; and a devoted childhood friend Elizabeth Hall Davis of Dorchester, MA. Earline was educated in Richland County Public Schools. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High in 1943. She continued her education at Georgia State College (now Savannah State University). Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education in 1947. In 1955, Earline received a Master of Arts degree from New York University School of Education. Earline's teaching career started in Westminster, SC. She returned home and taught at the historical Montheith School of North Columbia (1948-1950) and for many years, she taught first grade at Saxon Elementary School on Blossom Street, Ward #1. After her marriage in 1962, she joined her husband in New York City and taught in the Public School System of Brooklyn, NY (PS120). She retired in 1989. Earline was a devoted member of The Order of the Eastern Stars for many years. Sister Robinson rose to the title of "Worthy Matron" and her records indicate that she was a member of several houses in the Order. Earline was a faithful and active member of Community Baptist Church in South Ozone Park, Queens, NY. She participated in several ministries, most notably the Gospel Choir. Music and dancing were an inspirational part of her life. After retirement, Earline and her husband returned home to Columbia in 2000. She rejoined her childhood church, St. Paul Baptist, on North Main Street where she was baptized at an early age. She immediately got involved with several ministries, such as the homeless and tutoring. Tutoring sessions were scheduled on Saturdays at St. Paul Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Alzheimer's Association
225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or online at act.alz.org/donate
.