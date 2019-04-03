Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earline Scurry. View Sign

Earline Adams Scurry CREST ROAD - Mrs. Earline Adams Scurry, of Crest Road, entered into rest March 31, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held 11 am Friday, April 5, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church of which the Rev. Oscar W. Brown pastor and the Rev. Daniel L. Johnson eulogist.The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Mrs. Scurry, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She retired from BILO Edgefield. Survivors include two sons, Bernard (Lisa) Scurry and Ricky Scurry; two daughters, Audrey Regina (Carlton) Wilson and Gail Scurry; a brother, Willie H. (Frances) Adams; two sisters, Johnnie Lou (Otis) Yeldell and Rosa Lee Mosley; three grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.

