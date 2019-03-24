Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earline Sutton. View Sign

Earline Horton Sutton SPARTANBURG - Earline Horton Sutton passed away on March 22, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center. She was born on July 22, 1936. Earline was a native of Boiling Springs, South Carolina. She was the wife of the late Kenneth Lane Sutton and a daughter of the late Earl and Ada Kimbrell Horton. She attended Cecil's Business College and was an office manager at Johnson Motor Lines for many years. She was also a founding partner of Lone Oak Properties. Earline loved to cook and was especially known for her biscuits and gravy and fried chicken. Her greatest honor was raising five children with her husband Ken, who served in the United States Army Special Forces and was often deployed. Earline is survived by her daughter Kim Hinson (Jim) of Columbia; four sons Michael Sutton and Kelvin Sutton (Jennifer) of Spartanburg, James "Tinker" Sutton (Sandy) of Inman, and Todd Sutton of Honolulu, Hawaii. Earline is also survived by ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren, a brother Ken Horton (Nancy), and two sister in laws Derlie Horton (Bud) and Delores Black. She is predeceased by three brothers Fred, Jody, and Bud Horton. Visitation will be at 4:00 6:00 PM, Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the home of Tinker and Sandy Sutton. A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM Monday, March 25, 2019 in Good Shepherd Memorial Park, 4164 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316. The family encourages for any remembrances to be made through a local charity of your choice or to the National Military Family Association at

Earline Horton Sutton SPARTANBURG - Earline Horton Sutton passed away on March 22, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center. She was born on July 22, 1936. Earline was a native of Boiling Springs, South Carolina. She was the wife of the late Kenneth Lane Sutton and a daughter of the late Earl and Ada Kimbrell Horton. She attended Cecil's Business College and was an office manager at Johnson Motor Lines for many years. She was also a founding partner of Lone Oak Properties. Earline loved to cook and was especially known for her biscuits and gravy and fried chicken. Her greatest honor was raising five children with her husband Ken, who served in the United States Army Special Forces and was often deployed. Earline is survived by her daughter Kim Hinson (Jim) of Columbia; four sons Michael Sutton and Kelvin Sutton (Jennifer) of Spartanburg, James "Tinker" Sutton (Sandy) of Inman, and Todd Sutton of Honolulu, Hawaii. Earline is also survived by ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren, a brother Ken Horton (Nancy), and two sister in laws Derlie Horton (Bud) and Delores Black. She is predeceased by three brothers Fred, Jody, and Bud Horton. Visitation will be at 4:00 6:00 PM, Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the home of Tinker and Sandy Sutton. A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM Monday, March 25, 2019 in Good Shepherd Memorial Park, 4164 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316. The family encourages for any remembrances to be made through a local charity of your choice or to the National Military Family Association at https://www.militaryfamily.org . The Sutton family would like to thank the nursing staff of Spartanburg Medical Center Intensive Care Unit for their kind and loving support during her illness. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com Floyd's North Church Street Chapel Funeral Home The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries

235 North Church Street

Spartanburg , SC 29306

(864) 582-5451 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close