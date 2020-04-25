Earnest Arnold Lingle LEESVILLE - Earnest Arnold Lingle, 72, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. A family graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 25, at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. In light of the recent Novel COVID-19 virus, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Active pallbearers will be his grandsons. Mr. Lingle was born in Charlotte, NC, son of the late Ernest Sanders and Isobel Thomas Lingle. He was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran, serving his country from 1968-1970. Mr. Lingle was an ordained deacon and member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. He retired from the Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority after working 23 years as a manager. Arnold loved and served God, his family, and his country. He lived his life to the fullest and overcame many obstacles. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Mary Louise Lingle; daughters and sons-in-law, Aimee Lingle (Tim) Shumpert, Charity Suzanne (David) Wilkerson, April Amanda (Andy) Gambrell; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Zeb) Dawson, Hannah (Luke) Trotter, Jacob Wilkerson, Rebecca Shumpert, Daniel Shumpert, Brian Shumpert, Andrew Gambrell, Ashley Gambrell; great grandchildren, Lily Green, Jace Dawson, Waylon Trotter; and soon to be great grandchildren, Lorelai Trotter and Wade Dawson. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Harold Lingle; and sister, Patricia Ann Price. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church Building Fund or Milton Shealy Funeral Home c/o Earnest Arnold Lingle. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 25, 2020