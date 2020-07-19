1/1
Earnest D. Harsey
Earnest D. Harsey CAYCE - Mr. Earnest D. Harsey, 83 of Cayce, South Carolina passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born in Gaston, South Carolina to the late William and Myrtle Harvey. Mr. Harsey retired from Coca-Cola Bottling Company after working for 38 years as a route salesman, earning many awards for safe driving and salesman of the year. Mr. Harsey is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Dorothy Smith Harsey; daughter, Angelia Harsey beckham and son, Douglas Harsey; one grand fur baby Bentley Beckham; sister, Evelyn (Pete) Harley; sister-in-law, Shirley Smith and a number of nieces and nephews. Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the family will be having a celebration of his life at a later date. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com

Published in The State on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
