Earnest "Buck" Jordan RIDGEWAY A time of gathering to celebrate the life of Earnest Douglas "Buck" Jordan, 75, will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fairfield County Animal Shelter. Mr. Jordan passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born in Horry County, he was a son of the late Henry and Alma Rice Jordan. Mr. Jordan was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Surviving are his children, Michael "Mike" Jordan (Tabitha) of Ridgeway, Robert Jordan (Cheri) of Florence, Rhonda Pollard (Allen) of Gilbert, Susan Graber of Hesba, FL; siblings, Belvia "Betty" Jackson of Cayce, Arthur Jordan of Columbia; and 8 grandchildren. He was predeceased by 6 brothers.
Published in The State on Feb. 27, 2020