Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Service 2:00 PM The homegoing service Bible Way Church of Atlas Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eartha Rene Whetstone Epps COLUMBIA - First Lady Eartha Rene Whetstone Epps, was born on November 20, 1959 in Columbia, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late David Whetstone and Mary Montgomery Whetstone. She departed this earthly life on the wings of an angel to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Prisma Health Richland. She was educated in the public school of Richland County, South Carolina and graduated from Dreher High School in 1978. First Lady Epps was employed with the South Carolina Department of Social Services Case Management Department for twenty-eight years. She was baptized at an early age at Union Baptist Church in Columbia. Later in life she joined Haskell Heights Progressive Baptist Church where she was First Lady for over thirty-five years under the pastoral leadership of her husband, Rev. Charles E. Epps, Sr. First Lady Epps precious memory and love will forever be embedded in the hearts of her husband, Rev. Charles E. Epps, Sr.; daughters, Cortisha Epps and Sharetta Epps; son, Charles E. Epps, Jr.; sisters, Gwendolyn Lovejoy (Jerry) Kelly, Vivian (Joe) Brown, Wanda Malloy, and Angela Hopkins; uncle, Robert Grey; seven grandchildren; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends all whom will miss her dearly. The homegoing service for First Lady Eartha Rene Whetstone Epps will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, 2:00 PM at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Haskell Heights Progressive Baptist Church Building Fund. Condolences may be sent by visiting

Eartha Rene Whetstone Epps COLUMBIA - First Lady Eartha Rene Whetstone Epps, was born on November 20, 1959 in Columbia, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late David Whetstone and Mary Montgomery Whetstone. She departed this earthly life on the wings of an angel to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Prisma Health Richland. She was educated in the public school of Richland County, South Carolina and graduated from Dreher High School in 1978. First Lady Epps was employed with the South Carolina Department of Social Services Case Management Department for twenty-eight years. She was baptized at an early age at Union Baptist Church in Columbia. Later in life she joined Haskell Heights Progressive Baptist Church where she was First Lady for over thirty-five years under the pastoral leadership of her husband, Rev. Charles E. Epps, Sr. First Lady Epps precious memory and love will forever be embedded in the hearts of her husband, Rev. Charles E. Epps, Sr.; daughters, Cortisha Epps and Sharetta Epps; son, Charles E. Epps, Jr.; sisters, Gwendolyn Lovejoy (Jerry) Kelly, Vivian (Joe) Brown, Wanda Malloy, and Angela Hopkins; uncle, Robert Grey; seven grandchildren; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends all whom will miss her dearly. The homegoing service for First Lady Eartha Rene Whetstone Epps will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, 2:00 PM at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Haskell Heights Progressive Baptist Church Building Fund. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com Published in The State on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close