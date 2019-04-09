Eartherine Edmonds Sabb COLUMBIA - The funeral service for Mrs. Eartherine Edmonds Sabb, 86, of Columbia will be held 12:00 Noon Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 7134 North Road in North with Pastor Monroe Danley, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Sabb will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing. She passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. Viewing will be from 12 to 7 PM Tuesday, April 9 at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Family and friends may visit at the residences of her son, James Edmonds, 408 Ezar Jumper Rd., Swansea and granddaughter, Dee Dee Williams, 173 Gold Drive, Orangeburg. Friends may also call the funeral home.
Published in The State on Apr. 9, 2019