Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Red Back Baptist Church drive thru visitation

Ebbie Calvin "Skip" DeLoach, III WEST COLUMBIA - Ebbie Calvin "Skip" DeLoach, III, 82, of West Columbia, husband of Sylvia Sand DeLoach, passed away April 13, 2020 at his home. Born September 9, 1937 in Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late Ebbie Calvin "Nuke" DeLoach and Dorothy Browder DeLoach. Skip attended Olympia High School and joined the Air Force. He was stationed in Montana where he met his soulmate. He won her heart when he mailed her engagement ring to Montana and kept her heart for 62 years. Following serving his country, Skip owned Industrial Mechanical Contractors, Inc. He attended Red Bank Baptist Church and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid gardener and a lifetime member at Tri City Leisure Center where he made many friends. He instilled the importance of family to everyone he met and made many memories to include his yearly "backflip" into the pool until he was 81 years old. Surviving are two daughters, Cindy Kerbs (Ken) and Rachel Faulling (Mike); one son, Nuke DeLoach; beloved cousin, Nancy Nunn; grandchildren, Shauna, Jessica, Tyler "Joe", Adam, Emily and Justin; and seven great grandchildren. Skip was predeceased by two brothers, David and Gary DeLoach. Due to Covid-19, there will be a drive thru visitation at Red Back Baptist Church on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 3-4 o'clock. We ask that you do not get out of your car, but would love to see everyone who had the privilege of knowing Skip. Please bring a pre written memory of Skip and they will be collected for the family to enjoy. A private graveside service will be held at RBBC Cemetery with Reverend Dr. Jeff Wright officiating. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the DeLoach family. Memories: Butch "the steer" was in the pasture. I stood at the fence and watched my Dad face this 1,700 pound white bull. Dad had a special relationship with this amazing animal. However, there was no fear in my Dad's eyes. He made Butch put his head down and my Dad laid across his head. As he was lifted up he threw his arms out like he was flying. As a child, no fear, acceptance of power and adventure was seared into my mind. Cindy I like my peanuts wet and salty. The way my Dad taught me. There were no lessons or tests or lectures; I learned from watching him. You cover the boiled peanuts with salt and then let them cool in the brine. That's what makes them juicy. My son is partial to our peanuts too. Cooked my Dad's way. Nuke He enjoyed lifting weights and we had a "muscle room" with homemade weights made from 1 inch steel. I thought it was normal to measure your Dad's biceps with a tape measure on a regular basis. It was such a lifestyle that I thought everyone had a muscle room in their home. Rachel

