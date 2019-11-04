Eddie Boykin Jr.

Service Information
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-735-1205
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
1725 Gervais Street
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
1725 Gervais Street
View Map
Obituary
Eddie Boykin, Jr. BLYTHEWOOD Funeral service for Mr. Eddie Boykin, Jr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. (viewing at 10:00 a.m.) Tuesday at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1725 Gervais Street with burial at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road. Viewing for Mr. Boykin will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his wife, Mary Jones Boykin; daughter, Ginger Boykin Spencer; son, Darrell Boykin; and a host of loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Nov. 4, 2019
