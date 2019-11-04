Eddie Boykin, Jr. BLYTHEWOOD Funeral service for Mr. Eddie Boykin, Jr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. (viewing at 10:00 a.m.) Tuesday at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1725 Gervais Street with burial at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road. Viewing for Mr. Boykin will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his wife, Mary Jones Boykin; daughter, Ginger Boykin Spencer; son, Darrell Boykin; and a host of loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Nov. 4, 2019