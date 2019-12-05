Eddie Clay Guess COLUMBIA Funeral services for Pastor Eddie Clay Guess will be held Friday at 1:00 p.m. at the Antioch Baptist Church, Koon Road, with burial to follow in the Memorial Gardens of Columbia. Public viewing Thursday from 2:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m., and a family visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Born in Columbia, he served honorably in the Korean War Conflict, and was the Founder and Senior Pastor of Good News Global Ministries. He also retired from the U. S. Post Office. Surviving are: his sons, Kent L. Guess, Sr. and Edwin C. (Hilda) Guess; his daughter, Lisa G. Roberts; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; other loving relatives, and friends.
Published in The State on Dec. 5, 2019