Eddie Dority LEESVILLE - Memorial services for Edgar Spencer "Eddie" Dority, 68, will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 virus. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Batesburg, 436 W. Church St. B-L SC 29006 or to B-L Youth Sports, P.O. Box 3850 B-L SC 29070. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family. Mr. Dority passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Johnnie Spencer and Wilma Bozard Dority. He was a devoted husband, father, "Poppy", and was a faithful servant at First Baptist Church of Batesburg. Eddie was a coach in youth sports, loved camping, and was a dedicated employee with over 43 years of service at SCE&G. Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Rhonda Berry Dority; son, Gregory Dority (Betsy); daughter, Krista Parrish (Bryan); grandchildren, Tyler, Carson, Annie, and Mary: sisters, Wilda Shaw (Mark) and Johnette Jones, sister-in-law, Tera Brady. Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-532-4411

Published in The State on May 1, 2020.
