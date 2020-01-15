Eddie Snow WEST COLUMBIA - Eddie Snow of West Columbia, son of the late Cecil and Evelyn Snow passed away at home Monday January 13, 2020. He was a former mechanic, fisherman and avid Gamecock fan. Eddie is survived by his wife, Debra; mother in law, Loretta Lauber; brother and sister in law, Rusty and Melissa; two nephews and two great nephews. The family would like to thank AMS hospice for the care and support through Eddie's illness. Eddie's wishes were to not have any services. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on Jan. 15, 2020