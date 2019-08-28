Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Send Flowers Obituary

Eddie Thomas Beard LEXINGTON Eddie Thomas Beard, age 71, of Lexington, South Carolina, passed peacefully August 24, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He is now at peace forever, safely home in heaven. The family will receive friends at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will follow. Eddie was born in Columbia, South Carolina, to the late Leonard E. Beard and Mary Elizabeth Haynes Seibert. Eddie earned his Associates Degree from Midlands Technical College and worked many years with Carolina Electric and Burris Electric. He loved fishing, boating, shrimping and working with youth. He is the past-president of Midlands Soccer Association, and was a member of Masonic Lodge #39 AMF in Columbia. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. Surviving are his wife, Belinda H. Beard; daughter, Alicia M. McAbee; son, Evan T. Beard; precious granddaughter, Madison M. McAbee; brothers, Bruce Vernon Seibert and Norman Wayne Seibert, along with many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Stanley L. Beard, Leonard E. Beard, James A. Beard and sister, Nell Jane Johnson. Eddie had a passion for life and being good to all he met. He had a quick mind, great sense of humor and always the first person to lend a helping hand. His faith, family and friends brought him great strength and joy. Give him a thought and say a prayer next time you throw a fishing line or take a walk on the beach. The family thanks all of our family and friends for your support during Eddie's illness. Your good wishes and prayers gave him strength.

