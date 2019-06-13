Eddie Washington COLUMBIA - Eddie Washington was born on December 25, 1944 in Columbia, South Carolina to the late George and Rebecca Green Washington. He departed this life on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his home. Eddie was educated in Richland County Public Schools. He graduated from Hopkins High School Class of 1963 later attending Benedict College. Eddie proudly served his country in the US Army from 1963-1965. He later worked at Pathmark Stores in Rahway, New Jersey as an Inspector Supervisor for 30 years until he retired in 1998. Eddie is survived by his wife, Delores Washington; one son, Reodran Carvin Davis; two daughters, Crystal Mack, and Tia Davis Brannon; one sister, Naomi W. Moore; brothers, Charlie (Doris) Washington, Joseph (Ethel) Washington; two grandchildren, Aytheria Davis and Octavius Davis; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. The homegoing service for Mr. Washington will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 12:00 PM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road. Family Visitation will be held today, June 13, 2019 from 7-8pm. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on June 13, 2019