Eddie Wright, Jr. COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Eddie Wright, Jr. will be 2 PM Tuesday at Bethlehem Baptist Church at College Place with internment to follow at Round Top Baptist Church in Blythewood. Eddie Wright, Jr. transitioned Monday, May 27, 2019, in Aiken, SC. Born in Columbia, SC, he was a son of the late Eddie and Carrie Lawhorn Wright. A 1966 graduate of Bethel High School in Blythewood, SC, he earned an Associates Degree in Business from Palmer College before beginning employment with Colonial Life Insurance Company. Surviving are his wife Shirley Reed Wright; two sons: Therause Edward (Amisha) Wright and Delton Tremounte (Clarissa) Wright; five grandchildren; one sister; twin brothers; four special cousins; and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com for additional information.
Published in The State on June 4, 2019