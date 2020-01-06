Edgar A. Bell, Jr. LUGOFF Funeral service for Edgar Archie Bell, Jr., 82, will be held on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at Springvale Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Springvale Baptist Church or Connie Maxwell Children's Home Mr. Bell passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Born in Camden, he was the son of the late Edgar Archie Bell Sr. and Rebecca Rabon Bell. He retired from Duke Power Company after 37 years. He was a faithful member of Springvale Baptist Church where he held many positions in the church to include Adult Men Sunday School teacher and deacon. Mr. Bell enjoyed farming and hunting but most of all spending time with family. Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Pansy Proctor Bell; sons, Gordon Bell (Sally) of Rock Hill and Edgar A. Bell III (Kim) of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Sarah Pantalion (Travis), Matt Bell (Emily), Rachel Bell, Caroline Bell, Ryan Bell (Sarah), Cameron Bell (Merritt); 9 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Betty Jane Proctor and Barbara Proctor. He was predeceased by brothers-in-law, Leonard Proctor and Johnny Proctor. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Jan. 6, 2020