Edgar A. Golden (Maj.) "Ed", US Army (Ret.) COLUMBIA - Maj Edgar A. "Ed" Golden, US Army (Ret.), 76, of Columbia, died April 13, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was a son of the late Joseph and Ethel Pope Golden and was married to Jacqueline White. He left Pennsylvania to attend college in Virginia, not knowing that he would never reside in Pittsburgh again; although he remained a loyal Pittsburgh sport's fan the rest of his life. Ed was not a complicated man, but was a dedicated to the Lord, his family, church and country. He loved his Lord Jesus Christ and committed himself to serving his bride, the church. He loved his country and gave 20 years of service to protect and defend her freedom. Ed loved his wife of 50 plus years, and no matter how eventful the day, it ended with "I love you". He loved his "kids". Hundreds of miles were logged on cars travelling across the states, supporting and cheering them on in their various activities. Last, but not least, he loved his dogs. Each one he had was special to him. As time passed and his health was failing, with a strong voice he declared "I'm ready to go home". The funeral service for Mr. Golden will be held 12:30 o'clock, Wednesday, April 17th, at North Trenholm Baptist Church. Burial with full military honors will be held following the service at 2 o'clock, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be given to North Trenholm Baptist Church, 6515 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206. Memories and condolences may be shared at

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

