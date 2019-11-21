Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edgar Lee Fersner Jr.. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. 1012 Whitman St. Orangeburg , SC 29115 (803)-534-1241 Funeral service 2:00 PM Orangeburg Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary



Edgar Lee Fersner, Jr ORANGEBURG, SC - Edgar Lee Fersner, Jr, 52, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Lee was born in Orangeburg, SC on May 7, 1967. He was the son of the late Edgar Lee Fersner, Sr. and the late Sandy Union Fersner Turner. He was the grandson of the late Jimmie and Grace Union and the late Theodore and Mildred Fersner. Lee graduated from Wade Hampton Academy and attended Newberry College. Lee left college prior to graduation to help his ailing father in the pool and fence business. He was a part owner of The Silver Spur country and western club in Orangeburg and was a licensed auctioneer. He operated a fireworks business in Orangeburg for many years. Lee was a master mason as a member of Orangeburg Lodge No. 12 for 28 years. He served as Worshipful Master in 2002 and again in 2003 for Shibboleth Lodge No. 28, re-chartered as Orangeburg Lodge No. 12 following consolidation with Equality Lodge No. 323 in 2018. Lee was also active in his community as a member of Orangeburg Lutheran Church where he donated many hours of labor to churches, schools, and non-profit organizations. Lee was very much a family man, spending nearly every weekend at his grandparents' home with his aunts, uncles and cousins. He was happy, loud, and fun. He always had an outrageous story to tell. Lee is survived by his beloved son, Carter Lee Fersner. Anyone who knew Lee, knew that Carter was his love and life. Lee is also survived by his loving aunts, uncles, and cousins and by his stepfather, Buddy Turner. Special thanks to those friends and former classmates who constantly stayed in touch with him during his illness. Most of all, thank you to Dr. Mauricio Bassante and his assistant, Holly Clardy, for the extraordinary care and compassion for Lee during his stay at TRMC. Also, thank you to the wonderful staff of Vibra Hospital in Mt Pleasant, SC. The family will receive friends at the Union residence, 490 Berry Street, Orangeburg, SC. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 21st at Thompson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Orangeburg Lutheran Church with Reverend Dr. Jim Vigen officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers are his cousins: David Earl Fersner, Ty Haigler, Jason Hughes, Eric Odom, Kelly Hughes, Trae Stabler, James Joseph Union, and Luke Floyd. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions for Carter's educational fund to the Future Scholar 529 Plan: PO Box 219812, Kansas City MO 64121-9812 (in name of: Carter L Fersner, account number: 2047654). Please sign the family's online guest book at [email protected] Published in The State on Nov. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

