Edith Corona Whitener

Service Information
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Cleaves Memorial C.M.E. Church
3407 Beaumont Street
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Cleaves Memorial C.M.E. Church
3407 Beaumont Street
Obituary
Edith Corona Whitener COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Edith Corona Whitener will be held 11 a.m. (viewing at 10:00 a.m.) Wednesday at Cleaves Memorial C.M.E. Church, 3407 Beaumont Street with burial at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, 2603 Two Notch Road. Viewing for Ms. Whitener will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are her daughters, Gloria Bookman, Bernice Blanding and Terri Whitener-Barr; sons, Paul Whitener, Bernard Whitener and Michael Whitener; sister, Shirley Rollins; and a host of loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mrs. Whitener can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 24, 2019
