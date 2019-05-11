Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith E. Hellams. View Sign Service Information Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 (803)-408-8711 Send Flowers Obituary

Edith E. Hellams CAMDEN Funeral service for Edith Earle Hellams, 98, will be held on Monday at 2:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral home, Lugoff. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private burial will be held in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Karesh Wing Foundation. Mrs. Hellams, wife of the late Robert V. Hellams Jr., passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Born in Central, S.C., she was the daughter of the late W.T. and Bertha Lawrence Earle. She was a graduate of Winthrop University and retired from the Kershaw County School District where she taught at many of the schools in the county. She enjoyed gardening and was an entrepreneur. Surviving are her son, Robert E. Hellams; grandchildren, Stephen Hellams (Kelley) and Karen Lane (David); and great-grandchildren, Amanda, Jack, Austin, Cameron and Blair. She was predeceased by sisters, Lois Earle, Jessie Houk and Clara Porter; and brothers, Edward Earle, Thomas Earle, Wilton Earle, Joe Earle and George Earle. Sign the online register at

