Edith Häussler Fortune COLUMBIA - Edith Häussler Fortune, 83, of Columbia, SC born Feb. 22, 1937 passed Feb. 22, 2020. Edith was born in Kirchheim Teck, Germany to the late Josef Häussler and Frieda Keck. The oldest of six children, Edith was preceded in death by two sisters Frieda (Dwight) Fuller and Rosemarie (Emil) Bärtle and her brother Wilfried (Lotte) Häussler. Left to mourn her death are her husband of the heart James Russell, her two sisters Margarete Schlaiß and Herta (Franz) Schmid, her six children Rosalinde Sosa, Susanne (Luther) Knight, Maria (Gary) Follis, Ronald (Michielle) Cary, David (Pam) Cary, and Kathryn Moyer, along with many grand and great grandchildren, family, and friends. The family requests no flowers be sent and instead donations be made to , ASPCA, and St. Jude. Services will be held March 14, 2020 at Hope Baptist Church 2117 Clemson Road Columbia, SC 20229 at 11 am.

