Edith Häussler Fortune (1937 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Heidi
  • "RIP you will be missed by many. You had a heart of gold..."
    - Tammy Higgins
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Doris B
  • "Thank U Edith and Jim for all the prayers and encouragement..."
    - Patricia Engle
  • "U will be missed!The great memories we made are left..."
    - Patricia Engle
Service Information
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA
30907
(706)-863-6747
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Hope Baptist Church
2117 Clemson Road
Columbia, SC
Obituary
Edith Häussler Fortune COLUMBIA - Edith Häussler Fortune, 83, of Columbia, SC born Feb. 22, 1937 passed Feb. 22, 2020. Edith was born in Kirchheim Teck, Germany to the late Josef Häussler and Frieda Keck. The oldest of six children, Edith was preceded in death by two sisters Frieda (Dwight) Fuller and Rosemarie (Emil) Bärtle and her brother Wilfried (Lotte) Häussler. Left to mourn her death are her husband of the heart James Russell, her two sisters Margarete Schlaiß and Herta (Franz) Schmid, her six children Rosalinde Sosa, Susanne (Luther) Knight, Maria (Gary) Follis, Ronald (Michielle) Cary, David (Pam) Cary, and Kathryn Moyer, along with many grand and great grandchildren, family, and friends. The family requests no flowers be sent and instead donations be made to , ASPCA, and St. Jude. Services will be held March 14, 2020 at Hope Baptist Church 2117 Clemson Road Columbia, SC 20229 at 11 am.
Published in The State on Mar. 6, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Martinez, GA   (706) 863-6747
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.