Edith Hodges Dawkins MT. PLEASANT - Edith Hodges Dawkins, 102, of Orangeburg passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020, at Sand Piper Nursing Home, Mt. Pleasant, SC. She was the wife of the late John Edward Dawkins. The family will have a private graveside service Tuesday, April 14, 2020, with the Rev. David Mitchell officiating. Due to the Coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Edith was born in April of 1917, in Wolfton, SC, daughter of the late Ernest Lenward Hodges and Daisy Robinson Hodges. She would have been 103 years old on her next birthday. She was a graduate of North High School. Edith was a member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg since 1945, where she was a faithful Sunday morning, Sunday night, and Wednesday night worshipper and taught Sunday School and Baptist Training Union (B.T.U.). She was a retired business woman. Edith was one of the first female insurance agents employed by Carolina Life Insurance in 1942, was the owner of a photo studio and, in 1946, established, managed, and owned the "Betty Boop Motel" of Folly Beach, SC for thirty-two years. She is survived by her daughter, Betty Dawkins Stuckey of Santee (formerly of Summerton), SC; a granddaughter, Angela Sellers Works (John); two great-grandchildren, Joe Works and Anna Grace Works, all of Mt. Pleasant, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of fifty-nine years, John Edward Dawkins; siblings, Nell Hodges Cain (John), Azalea Hodges Dworshack (Bob), James (Jim) Robinson Hodges (Dorothy), Ernest Lenward Hodges, Jr. (Helen), and Jacqueline Hodges Wactor (Hubert); and a son-in-law, Edward Manigault Stuckey. Memorials may be made to: "For the Love of Paws", 2718 Cleveland Street (P. O. Box 3), Elloree, SC 29047. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118, Phone (803) 534-6621. Online condolences may be expressed at

