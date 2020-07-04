Edith June McCloskey COLUMBIA - Edith June McCloskey, 80, of Columbia, died Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born February 16, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Francis and June Tyler Sadows. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Sadows. Mrs. McCloskey earned her bachelor's degree in Education and was a teacher prior to her retirement. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Columbia, where she was active in international missions, child evangelism, and Bible study fellowship. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Charles Robert "Bob" McCloskey, Jr. and her brother, Paul Sadows (Judi) of Michigan. A memorial service for Mrs. McCloskey will be held 11 o'clock, Thursday, July 9th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, with Rev. Richard Humphries officiating. Everyone is invited to attend but will be asked to abide by the state's recommendations of wearing masks and social distancing to provide a safe environment for all. For those individuals unable to attend, the service will be live streamed at ShivesFuneralHome.com
by visiting her tribute wall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, Television Ministries, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
