Edith McLean
Edith Lois Duffie McLean COLUMBIA - Edith Lois Duffie McLean, 92, of Columbia died Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born in Saluda, SC on July 12, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Jessie Duffie & Carrie Proctor Duffie Cromer. She was a member of the Red Bank Baptist Church in Saluda, SC. Edith was a caregiver for the majority of her life. She was known as "Nanny" to many. If you ever met her you never forgot her, she was one in a million, "a firecracker" with a heart of gold. She enjoyed talking on the phone, shopping, eating out and riding the roads. Survivors include her daughter, Frankie Maxwell (Robert); grandchildren, Lisia Lee (Donnie), Curtis Tidwell (Donna), Christina Johnson (Gene); 10 great-grandchildren, Justin Lee (Amanda), Jesse Lee (Jennifer), Brad Freeman (Sarah), Brandie Jackson, Justin Freeman (Megan), Michael McCormick (Elizabeth), Alexis Tidwell (Cesar), Jonathan Tidwell, Kayla Connell (Evan), John Checkovich (Jewels); nephews, Charles Duffie, Bob Duffie; and 16 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Johnnie D. McLean; 3 Siblings, Doris Byrd Lucas, Charles L. Duffie, Jessie C. Duffie; and her lifelong companion and brother-in-law, Harry L. McLean. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 12-1 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home Lugoff, SC followed by a graveside service in Red Bank Baptist Church Cemetery, 309 E Church St, Saluda, SC. Special Thanks to Dr. Andrew Sides, Palmetto Health-USC Internal Medicine, Dr. Mike Johnson- Capital Dental, Dr. Leon J. Khoury Cardiology, Wynne Andrews and many more who have aided in her care. Sign the online register at www.powersfuenralhome.net.

Published in The State on Jul. 10, 2020.
