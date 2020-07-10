Edith McLean

Edith Lois Duffie McLean COLUMBIA - Edith Lois Duffie McLean, 92, of Columbia died Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born in Saluda, SC on July 12, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Jessie Duffie & Carrie Proctor Duffie Cromer. She was a member of the Red Bank Baptist Church in Saluda, SC. Edith was a caregiver for the majority of her life. She was known as "Nanny" to many. If you ever met her you never forgot her, she was one in a million, "a firecracker" with a heart of gold. She enjoyed talking on the phone, shopping, eating out and riding the roads. Survivors include her daughter, Frankie Maxwell (Robert); grandchildren, Lisia Lee (Donnie), Curtis Tidwell (Donna), Christina Johnson (Gene); 10 great-grandchildren, Justin Lee (Amanda), Jesse Lee (Jennifer), Brad Freeman (Sarah), Brandie Jackson, Justin Freeman (Megan), Michael McCormick (Elizabeth), Alexis Tidwell (Cesar), Jonathan Tidwell, Kayla Connell (Evan), John Checkovich (Jewels); nephews, Charles Duffie, Bob Duffie; and 16 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Johnnie D. McLean; 3 Siblings, Doris Byrd Lucas, Charles L. Duffie, Jessie C. Duffie; and her lifelong companion and brother-in-law, Harry L. McLean. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 12-1 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home Lugoff, SC followed by a graveside service in Red Bank Baptist Church Cemetery, 309 E Church St, Saluda, SC. Special Thanks to Dr. Andrew Sides, Palmetto Health-USC Internal Medicine, Dr. Mike Johnson- Capital Dental, Dr. Leon J. Khoury Cardiology, Wynne Andrews and many more who have aided in her care. Sign the online register at www.powersfuenralhome.net
