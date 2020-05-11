Edith Meyers
1931 - 2020
Edith Rucker Meyers COLUMBIA - Edith Rucker Meyers, 89, of Columbia passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Edith was born May 4, 1931 in Swansea, the youngest child of Daniel and Kathleen Rucker. She was married to Fred W. Meyers, who preceded her in death. Edith was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who always had a kind word for everyone. She was happiest when spending time with her family. An accomplished artist, she was widely known for her pecan-resin Santa Claus figurines. Edith was an avid gardener who could grow anything anywhere, including Georgia's red clay, while living in Atlanta when Fred attended Georgia Tech and Lake Murray's rocky soil. She was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church, while in Chattanooga, TN, taught Sunday School and was a Girl Scout leader. Edith is survived by daughters, Terry (Steve) McClam and Karen Meyers of Columbia, daughter-in-law, Jacquie Meyers of San Francisco, CA, granddaughters, Lauren Meyers of San Francisco, Katie Meyers of Columbia, Kasey Meyers of Columbia, grandson, Erin McClam of New York, Drew McClam of Charleston, sisters, Eva Ott of Columbia and Vera Hoffman of Swansea, sister-in-law, Merle (Herman) Weber of New York, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Fred, Edith was preceded in death by her son, Roger Meyers, sisters, Hilda (Paxton) Hoffman, Helen (Bill) Sellers, brother, Theron (Nell) Rucker and brothers-in-law, Walter Ott and Eston Hoffman. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private graveside service for immediate family will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church cemetery in Swansea. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Andrew Chapel UMC, 210 Andrew Chapel Rd, Swansea, SC 29160, or Shandon UMC, 3407 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205. Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com

Published in The State on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia
200 State Street
West Columbia, SC 29169
(803) 369-8256
3 entries
May 11, 2020
Comforting Spray
a loved one
May 11, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Nancy Bailey
May 11, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
