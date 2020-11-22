Edith Cavell Jordan Peebles
October 19, 1924 - November 20, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Edith Cavell Jordan Peebles passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 in Columbia. She was born October 19, 1924 in the Cedar Grove community of Orange County, N.C. She was named for the WWI nurse renown for assisting Allied solders. Her parents were James Andrew Jordan and Ethel Reid Jordan.
She grew up on a tobacco farm during the depression. She graduated from Aycock High School in 1941, which only went through the 11th grade. To further her education, she attended Hillsboro High School for the 12th grade (boarding with a family during the week and going home on the weekends). She then attended Kennedy Commercial College. After graduating in 1943, she applied for a bookkeeping job at McPherson Hospital in Durham, N.C. She got the job and started work the day of the interview.
She met her future husband, Charles Henry "Charlie" Peebles, M.D., while working at the hospital. Their first encounter occurred when his paycheck was less than expected. She had not been informed he was to be paid for two weeks of vacation. They were married on December 1, 1957, and moved to Columbia. She enjoyed her life as wife, mother, caregiver and volunteer.
She is survived by two children, James Jordan Peebles (Catherine) and Anne Reid Peebles Rice (Andrew) and six grandchildren, John Jordan Peebles, William Charles Peebles, Chapel Reid Rice, Charles Graham Rice, Barton Campbell Rice and Abbie Caroline Rice. She was predeceased by Charlie, her husband of 54 years, and her brother, James Andrew Jordan, Jr. and his wife, Agnes.
There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. John United Methodist Church Cemetery, Spring Hill Road, Rembert, S.C. Visitation will follow the service. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.
As her husband was an insulin-dependent diabetic for 61 years, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or Trenholm Road United Methodist Church, 3401 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29204.
