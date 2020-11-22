1/1
Edith Peebles
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Cavell Jordan Peebles
October 19, 1924 - November 20, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Edith Cavell Jordan Peebles passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 in Columbia. She was born October 19, 1924 in the Cedar Grove community of Orange County, N.C. She was named for the WWI nurse renown for assisting Allied solders. Her parents were James Andrew Jordan and Ethel Reid Jordan.
She grew up on a tobacco farm during the depression. She graduated from Aycock High School in 1941, which only went through the 11th grade. To further her education, she attended Hillsboro High School for the 12th grade (boarding with a family during the week and going home on the weekends). She then attended Kennedy Commercial College. After graduating in 1943, she applied for a bookkeeping job at McPherson Hospital in Durham, N.C. She got the job and started work the day of the interview.
She met her future husband, Charles Henry "Charlie" Peebles, M.D., while working at the hospital. Their first encounter occurred when his paycheck was less than expected. She had not been informed he was to be paid for two weeks of vacation. They were married on December 1, 1957, and moved to Columbia. She enjoyed her life as wife, mother, caregiver and volunteer.
She is survived by two children, James Jordan Peebles (Catherine) and Anne Reid Peebles Rice (Andrew) and six grandchildren, John Jordan Peebles, William Charles Peebles, Chapel Reid Rice, Charles Graham Rice, Barton Campbell Rice and Abbie Caroline Rice. She was predeceased by Charlie, her husband of 54 years, and her brother, James Andrew Jordan, Jr. and his wife, Agnes.
There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. John United Methodist Church Cemetery, Spring Hill Road, Rembert, S.C. Visitation will follow the service. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.
As her husband was an insulin-dependent diabetic for 61 years, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or Trenholm Road United Methodist Church, 3401 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29204.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
St. John United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. John United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 21, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved