Edith W. Rish WEST COLUMBIA - Edith W. Rish, 86, of West Columbia, wife of the late Harold Rish, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was born on February 15, 1933 in Columbia, SC to the late James Donald "JD" Williams and Nanny Florine Black Williams. Edith and her husband were the owners of Rish Flower Shop for over 50 years. She was a member of Red Bank Baptist Church. Surviving are her children: one son, Rex Rish (Sylvia); one daughter, Clarice Richards (Don); a daughter-in-law, Laurie Rish; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Jerry Yeoman and Louise Hermanson; one daughter and son-in-law, Novelle and Steve Barnes; one son, DeFoix Rish; and one grandson, Steve Barnes. The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia. Funeral service to follow in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Lybrand Cemetery in West Columbia. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
