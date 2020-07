Or Copy this URL to Share

Edith B. Sadler COLUMBIA - Edith B. Sadler, age 88, of 2308 Lorick Ave Columbia SC, passed Thursday at the Prisma Baptist. She was born in Anderson County and was the daughter of the late Frank McDowell and Janie Anderson McDowell. Burial will be Saturday at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens in Columbia, SC at 12 Noon. Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home of Anderson is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store