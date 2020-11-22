Edmund Gerald "Jerry" Watts
August 13, 1941 - November 18, 2020
Hopkins, South Carolina - Jerry passed into the loving arms of the Lord on November 18, 2020 after a difficult battle with COVID-19. Jerry is now free from all suffering and earthly limitations.
Jerry was born on August 13, 1941, in Columbia, SC, and lived his entire life in the Midlands of South Carolina. Jerry was a handsome and humorous man known for his coiffe of beautiful hair, of which he was very proud.
Jerry is predeceased by his mother, Minnie R. Watts, and his father, Ed Watts. He is survived by his brother, Randy Watts (Gayle), his sister, Carol Watts (Michael Larrivee), an Aunt, Grace Brown, and many loving cousins from a large family.
Jerry loved his family, and enjoyed celebrating all family gatherings with his many relatives. He enjoyed music of all kinds, especially oldies, and had an extensive music collection. Jerry was a huge Elvis fan. The beach was Jerry's favorite place to be, and he absolutely loved his family's annual beach trips. He also enjoyed movies, dinners out, Wrestling, and live music and theatre shows.
Jerry spent most of his years in residence with Babcock and Chesco Services. Jerry was very blessed to count the staff and fellow residents of Babcock and Chesco Services as his second family. They provided a loving home and environment for Jerry through the years. Jerry cherished his friendships with Babcock and Chesco staff and residents, and greatly appreciated their excellent friendship, care and support.
Jerry was a member of Beulah Baptist Church in Hopkins, SC.
Funeral arrangements are pending. There will be a service for immediate family only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jerry's family and friends would like to offer a special and heartfelt thank you to Kershaw Health Hospital, and Kershaw Health Hospice Care, for the love and care shown to Jerry in the last few weeks of his life.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in memory of Jerry Watts to CHESCO Services, ATTN: Susan Turner, 110 Pontiac Business Center Drive, Elgin, SC 29045.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com