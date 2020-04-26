Edna Christine Kelley McCaskill BISHOPVILLE, SC - Edna Christine Kelley McCaskill, 95, of Bishopville, SC, went to her heavenly Father on April 23, 2020. Born March 21, 1925 in Lee County, she was the daughter of the Late Alex and Dixie Abbott Kelley. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCaskill was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie B. McCaskill. She was a member of the St. Matthew United Methodist Church and had served the Lord as a Sunday School Teacher, Lay Leader and many offices at the church for over 70 years. She retired from Sonoco Products Co. after 44 years of service. She was a member of the Old Timers Club and St. Matthew U.M.W. Society. Surviving are sons, Charlie Richard (Judy) McCaskill of San Jose, CA and Michie (Peggy) McCaskill of Florence; grandchildren, Eva Gaddy of Surfside Beach, Vicki McCaskill of Florence and Stephanie Urzi of Rockin, Ca; great grandchildren, Britni Gaddy of Myrtle Beach and Ryan Urzi of Rocklin, CA; numerous nieces and nephews. We would like to thank Terre Strickland with Crescent Hospice for her loving care. A graveside service will be held Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 3:00 pm at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, viewing in church one hour prior. Memorials may be made to the St. Matthew Cemetery fund. Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date to honor our Loved One. For those who cannot attend the service, you may view live on Norton Funeral Home Face Book and see the entire service. Norton Funeral Home is honored to serve the McCaskill family.

