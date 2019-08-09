Edna H. "Betty" Fowler COLUMBIA The funeral service for Edna H. "Betty" Fowler, 103, of Columbia, will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Rose Hill P.C.A. Church, 229 South Saluda Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205, with Reverend Dr. Max Rogland, officiating. The burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at 12 noon until the hour of service in the church parlor. Betty was born in Columbia, SC, January 26, 1916. She was the daughter of the late Aaron Howell and Bertha Powers Howell. Betty was a former member of Sherwood Forest A.R.P. Church. Prior to her death she was an active member of Rose Hill P.C.A. Church. Mrs. Fowler owned and operated Five Points Beauticians on Devine Street for over 30 years. After it closed, she continued to work as a beautician, retiring at age 91. She had the gift of being able to give love unconditionally to her family and friends. Betty will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her sons, Robert C."Bob" Fowler of Columbia, and Wayne Leslie Howell (Jean) of Elgin; daughter-in-law, Mary Lynn Fowler of Columbia; grandchildren, Julianna Houck (David) and Jay Fowler (Michelle); great-grandchild, Cal Fowler; along with one niece, Rae H. Wooten. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Al J. Fowler and son, Al J. Fowler, Jr. The Fowler family would like to thank Vernelle "Mae" Kirkley and Nancy Icenhour for the loving care and comfort they extended to Betty. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rose Hill P.C.A. Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Aug. 9, 2019