Edna Heming COLUMBIA - Edna Heming, 97, passed away on June 7 th , 2019. Edna was born on April 8 th , 1922 to Charles "Charlie" and Amanda Hollenshead of Farner, Tenn. She was married to Maurice Frank Heming, 000Sr. on August 19th, 1943. She was a devoted homemaker, and member of Eau Claire Presbyterian Church for many years. Edna is survived by her son James Heming (Debbie); daughters, Lynda Heming, Geraldine Heming, Josephine Silvers, and Loretta Heming Holas (Dave) and "daughter-in-law", Annette Griffin; grandchildren, Charles S. Silvers, Frank Heming III, Toby Smith, Calvin Smith, Josh Heming, and Sarah Elizabeth Heming; five greatgrandchildren; and a sister, Elizabeth Raper. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Maurice Frank Heming, Sr.; her son, Maurice Frank Heming Jr.; a brother, James Hollenshead; and a sister, Floy Heming. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday June 11 th , 2019 at Eau Claire Presbyterian Church at 2:00 P.M. in Columbia (visitation at 1:30 P.M). The Heming family would like to thank Homestead Hospice for their loving care and support. Memorials may be made to the Eau Claire Presbyterian Church. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Heming family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com
Published in The State on June 10, 2019