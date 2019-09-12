Edna M. Amick CHAPIN Edna M. Amick, 86, was born November 12, 1932 in Columbia, SC and passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Boyd D. Joyner and Fleta Strickland Joyner. Mrs. Amick is survived by her children, Pamela A. O'Brien (Michael), Sheryl L. Thomas (Kevin), and R. Michael Amick (Jean); grandchildren, Kelly L. McAlister (Kyle), Jason Michael O'Brien; great-grandchildren, Kellen, Karsen and Kieren McAlister; step-granddaughters, Brittany A. Thomas, Dawn McLein and sister, Jennifer Jefcoat. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Robert L. Amick; sister, Lois Driggers and brother, Boyd Joyner. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bush River Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 140 Stoneridge Dr., Ste. 210, Columbia, SC 29210. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Sept. 12, 2019